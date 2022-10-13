Entain cashes in on NFL boost and pins hopes on World Cup to drive online bets

Entain continued to make slow but steady progress in the US, with the NFL season bolstering third quarter growth.

Net gaming revenue (NGR) for the firm’s stateside arm BetMGM was just over $400m, up around 90 per cent.

Overall NGR for the Ladbrokes owner was relatively flat, climbing just two per cent, while online fell two per cent.

Excluding the Netherlands, which is temporarily closed due to licensing procedures, third quarter online NGR was up one per cent.

While this fall echoes the gambling giant’s previous results, Entain said it was confident that the World Cup would ensure momentum in the coming quarter.

Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said there were “no surprises” with this set of results.

“Flat revenues were against some tough comparators, particularly in online, and we should see the comparisons start to moderate as the effect of lockdowns becomes less relevant. The growth in the US, which is still frontier territory particularly in terms of online is impressive,” Nathan said.

However, shares have tumbled since the firm was whacked with a £17m fine by the Gambling Commission over social responsibility and money laundering failures.

“Our business continues to perform well with good underlying momentum across the group, including in BetMGM. This illustrates the effectiveness of our growth strategy, the unique capabilities of the Entain platform, and the underlying strength of our diversified global business,” Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain’s CEO, said.

“Looking ahead, we remain vigilant of the economic backdrop. However, our diversified revenue base and robust business model enable us to remain confident in our ability to deliver on our growth and sustainability strategy.”

The London-listed firm confirmed it was on track for full year net gaming revenue of over $1.3bn.