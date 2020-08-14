Markets live: FTSE 100 opens lower as China retail sales slip

The FTSE 100 opened in the red this morning after disappointing economic data in China sparked concerns about a slow recovery in the region.

The blue-chip index was trading 0.75 per cent lower at 6,139 points shortly after markets opened.

It came after a shock fall in Chinese retail sales in July suggested the country was still feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Industrial production rose 4.8 per cent last month, though this was also behind expectations.

Asian stocks stumbled in this morning’s session on the back of the weak data.

Wall Street last night closed lower after better-than-expected jobless claims data failed to offset jitters over the lack of progress on a US stimulus package.

It was also a lacklustre day for the FTSE 100, which took its cue from faltering US confidence and felt the impact of a slate of stocks going ex-dividend.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.