Manchester City’s January transfer window spending is smashing records

Omar Marmoush has taken Manchester City’s January spending to £128m

Manchester City’s January transfer window spending has rocketed to record levels with the signing of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, as Pep Guardiola attempts to revive their season.

The trio have cost the Premier League champions a combined £128m. That is more than Manchester City’s spending in the eight previous January transfer windows put together since Guardiola arrived in 2016.

The sum is also more than all of the other clubs in the Premier League have spent combined to date in this winter window, which closes at 11pm on 3 February.

It comes with Manchester City all but out of contention to defend their domestic title and, following a damaging 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, in danger of exiting the Champions League at the first stage.

Egypt forward Marmoush is the most expensive arrival and Manchester City’s fourth biggest signing of all time. The 25-year-old from Eintracht Frankfurt will cost an initial £59m, rising to £63m depending on his performance.

Marmoush has been one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season, scoring 15 times in 17 games in the Bundesliga. Only England and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has hit the net more frequently in Germany.

Defender Khusanov is costing Manchester City £34m from French club Lens. The 20-year-old, who is set to become the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the Premier League, provides cover at centre-back.

Brazilian youngster Reis, who also plays in central defence, has joined Manchester City from Palmeiras for £31m. The club pipped a host of rivals including Arsenal and Chelsea to the 19-year-old youth international.

Man City spending adds to Haaland and Guardiola contracts

Their total outlay of £128m dwarfs their previous biggest January under Guardiola, in 2018, when the signing of Spain defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao made up the bulk of a £60m financial commitment.

On top of their signings, the club have also made a major financial commitment by handing striker Erling Haaland a bumper new nine-and-a-half-year contract. Haaland’s deal is reported to be worth at least £260m.

Guardiola, too, signed a new contract earlier this season that will keep him in Manchester until at least 2026. The Catalan is among the highest-paid managers in football and is reported to earn £20m a year.