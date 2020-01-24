A Northern Irish man wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex will be extradited to the UK.

British authorities are seeking Eamonn Harrison on charges of human trafficking and immigration offences, as well as the 39 offences of manslaughter.

An Irish court approved the extradition of one of the two Northern Irish men charged with manslaughter over the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals.

Despite the decision Judge Donald Binchy deferred the order until 4 February.

The judge also granted a request from Harrison’s lawyer for more time to consider the lengthy judgment, which will be published next week.

The authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer to a Belgian port before its journey to Britain.

Harrison had previously challenged the extradition order. His lawyer argued that a lack of information in the warrant about the place of death and how Harrison was involved made it “fundamentally defective”.

The bodies of 39 men, women and teenagers were found in a trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex last October.

Last year police in Vietnam arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths.