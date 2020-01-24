City Talk
Schroders Talk
What does the Conservatives’ victory mean for the UK economy and markets?
Friday 24 January 2020 12:01 pm

Man wanted over Essex lorry deaths to be extradited to the UK


Share

A Northern Irish man wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex will be extradited to the UK.

British authorities are seeking Eamonn Harrison on charges of human trafficking and immigration offences, as well as the 39 offences of manslaughter.

Read more: Mo Robinson pleads guilty to assisting illegal immigration in Essex lorry deaths case

An Irish court approved the extradition of one of the two Northern Irish men charged with manslaughter over the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals.


Despite the decision Judge Donald Binchy deferred the order until 4 February.

The judge also granted a request from Harrison’s lawyer for more time to consider the lengthy judgment, which will be published next week.

The authorities allege that Harrison delivered the trailer to a Belgian port before its journey to Britain.

Harrison had previously challenged the extradition order. His lawyer argued that a lack of information in the warrant about the place of death and how Harrison was involved made it “fundamentally defective”.

Read more: Northern Ireland man arrested in Essex lorry deaths probe

The bodies of 39 men, women and teenagers were found in a trailer in an industrial park in Grays, Essex last October.

Last year police in Vietnam arrested 10 people in connection with the deaths.

Share





Related articles

Parliament Begins 5-Week Shutdown

Stormont talks: Northern Ireland secretary 'holding the people to ransom' with deal

Michael Searles
Tube delays hit Northern Line

Northern Line misery as severe Tube delays and Bank branch issues hit commuters

Joe Curtis
BRITAIN-NIRELAND-STORMONT-POLITICS

Stormont: Sinn Féin agree deal to return to assembly in Northern Ireland

Michael Searles