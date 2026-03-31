Milan and Bourbon the Quai to success in Irish National

Haiti Couleurs won last year's Irish Grand National

A BUSY Easter weekend of racing approaches with quality contests to get stuck into across the UK and Ireland, and the Irish Grand National meeting taking centre stage at Fairyhouse.

Rebecca Curtis became the first UK-based trainer to win the Irish Grand National (5.00pm, Easter Monday) since 2014 with Haiti Couleurs, and the away team have another good chance in the contest with Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Kid.

The 8/1 favourite commands respect and boasts an intriguing profile, but I can pass him over at the price, but, instead, I’m siding with the similarly unexposed SOLDIER IN MILAN at 14/1.

Whenever the Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne partnership appear on the racecard, they require a second look, and they haven’t wasted any time with him, having sent him straight over fences after a victory in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival last May.

He broke his duck over the big obstacles back in February before not being given much of a chance when held up at Thurles.

Those runs suggested he wants a test of stamina on bad ground, which looks likely and a mark of 142 could underestimate his ability.

QUAI DE BOURBON also looks worth a stab at 20/1.

He finished third in this race last year off a four-pound lower mark, but that was a massive run for a six-year-old and he’ll be wiser for that experience.

He got off the mark over fences over three miles in February and ran on for fourth over an inadequate trip last time.

He’ll carry near top-weight but has a bit of class about him and there could be a lot of improvement to come here as Willie Mullins looks to chase down Gordon Elliott in the Irish Trainers’ Championship.

He’ll like the conditions, he stays and jumps well and is worthy of support.

POINTERS EASTER MONDAY

Soldier In Milan e/w 5.00pm Fairyhouse

Quai De Bourbon e/w 5.00pm Fairyhouse