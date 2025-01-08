Mamas & Papas: Nursery brand reveals latest expansion amid record sales

High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas sees record golden quarter of sales

The festive season provided yet another boost in sales for high street nursery brand Mamas & Papas following a bumper year of trade thanks to the success of its deals with M&S and Next.

The Huddersfield-headquartered firm today reported record sales during this year’s Golden Quarter, especially within its UK and overseas markets.

It said it has a further 20 locations planned in the new year “to help it tap into growing demand for its branded ranges”.

Group sales were up five per cent in the 12 weeks to 29 December, with retail sales also seeing a boost of eight per cent. That number climbed to 13 per cent during the week of Black Friday.

The company’s market share also hit a record high, peaking at 20 per cent in November.

“This was another record golden quarter for the brand, with a particularly strong contribution from our bricks and mortar estate,” Nathan Williams, chief executive of Mamas & Papas, said.

Williams added: “We’re also seeing a growing momentum from our overseas business, where we’ve laid excellent foundations over the past 18 months with several key partners in our core markets.

“This is an important area of expansion for our brand over the next 12 months as demand for our high-quality baby and nursery products continues to grow.”

Mamas & Papas expands yet again

In November, Mamas & Papas posted a revenue of £154.3m for the 12 months to 31 March 2024, up from the £144.1m it achieved in the prior year.

It said its revenue was boosted by sales across its 36 concessions with M&S and Next, jumping by 48 per cent thanks to six additional destinations as well as the full-year sales impact from 15 new locations opened in the previous year.

The brand’s ambitious international expansion plan also saw it opening 29 overseas stores over the past year and a half.

Williams added: “Whilst the macroeconomic situation continues to weigh heavily on consumer sentiment, the enduring strength of the nursery and baby category and the growing presence of our brand in the UK and overseas gives us a lot of confidence in the year ahead.

“Meanwhile our growing data capabilities mean we’re better able to tailor support for new and expectant parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.”