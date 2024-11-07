Mamas & Papas: M&S and Next deals boosts sales to new record

Mamas & Papas is headquartered in Yorkshire.

High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas has reported record sales thanks to the success of its deals with M&S and Next.

The Huddersfield-headquartered company has posted a revenue of £154.3m for the 12 months to 31 March 2024, up from the £144.1m it achieved in the prior year.

The business said that its revenue was boosted by sales across its 36 concessions with M&S and Next jumping by 48 per cent thanks to six additional destinations as well as the full-year sales impact from 15 new locations opened in the previous year.

Mamas & Papas has not released how much pre-tax profit it generated in the year.

In the 12 months to 2 April 2023, it reported a pre-tax profit of £8.1m. Its full accounts are due to be filed with Companies House by the end of 2024.

Mamas & Papas also operates 28 overseas concessions with El Corte Ingles in Spain, MAP Active in Indonesia and Central Department Store Group in Thailand.

The retailer was founded by husband-and-wife duo David and Luisa Scacchetti in 1981 with a single store in Huddersfield.

Read more BT: Challenging conditions hit revenue at FTSE 100 giant

Mamas & Papas eyeing further international expansion

Chief executive Nathan Williams, said: “We are extremely proud to be delivering these numbers and what we are achieving with this great brand.

“Last year we saw the benefits of our investment in the brand and the business, with profitable sales growth from our key retail and e-commerce channels.

“What is really exciting is that as our data capabilities increase, we’re increasingly able to tailor support for parents and be even more helpful at critical points of their pregnancy journey.

“Getting even closer to our customer represents a major area of focus and opportunity as we deliver our purpose to inspire and support parents to be the best they can be.

“We’re also continuing to focus on new international partnerships as we globalise our brand, building on the momentum we’ve already created overseas.

“And there are still a lot of pins on the UK map where we see huge potential to bring our range to more customers and make us the most accessible brand in our market.”