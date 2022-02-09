Major disruption on DLR following customer incident

DLR services were disrupted this morning by a customer incident.

Hundreds of commuters were affected this morning by a major disruption on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR).

According to Transport for London (TfL) services are not running between West India Quays and Mudchute following a customer incident at Heron Quays, while minor delays are affecting the rest of the DLR network.

Despite TfL’s reassurances that services are still running, albeit slightly late, people have taken it to Twitter to complain about the shut down of the entire line.

“Also why is Canary Wharf DLR fully shut both ways? Understood from staff at Cutty Shark, problem was an incident at Heron Quays so how does that shut down services at Canary Wharf for West Bound DLRs???,” tweeted angrily one user.

Another user complained of being late as a result of traffic jams and the DLR incident.

