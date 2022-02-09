UK summer flight bookings almost close to 2019 levels as Brits look at travelling with optimism

Almost two in five Brits are likely to book a holiday overseas, research revealed.

UK summer flight bookings have gone back to almost pre-pandemic levels, as Brits look at foreign travelling with a newfound optimism despite a series of economic crunches.

According to data from travel trend firm ForwardKeys, bookings for the summer of 2022 lagged behind only 16 per cent compared with 2019 levels.

While many travellers still prefer to book last minute to avoid Covid-induced cancellations, ForwardKeys told Reuters that the current demand for summer travel was still very positive.

The booking data comes a day after a World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) study reported that the UK had lost £7bn from the impact of Omicron restrictions on the travel and tourism industry.

“Imposing unnecessary travel restrictions to ‘deal’ with Omicron was not backed by science and cost the UK economy £7bn in lost revenues,” said WTTC’s chief executive Julia Simpson.

“Travel is opening up worldwide. If the UK is going to start to repair its economy, it needs to keep borders open.”

Commenting on the data, Airlines UK’s chief executive Tim Alderslade said: “After two hugely challenging years for UK airlines it is great news that bookings are looking stronger for the summer, with confidence boosted by the removal of most of the costly restrictions and tests that have been stifling huge pent-up demand.

“What we now need is stability, and no return to knee-jerk travel bans or blanket restrictions that have been shown not to work.”

Kurt Janson, director at the Tourism Alliance, said the despite the increase in bookings, the industry is not yet out of the woods.

“It is concerning that the government tourism board, VisitBritain, is predicting that the inbound tourism industry will not recover until 2026,” he told City A.M. “This indicates that there is a two-speed recovery in international tourism and the Government needs to do more to market the UK as a destination overseas.”