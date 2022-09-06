Lufthansa averts two more days of strikes following deal with pilots

Lufthansa has averted an additional two-day strike after it reached a deal with the pilots’ union.

Lufthansa has averted an additional two-day strike after it reached a deal with the pilots’ union.

The VC union called off the walkout which was scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, saying the two parties had set the basis of a comprehensive package of measures – both monetary and structural – which will be laid out later this week.

If gone ahead, the strike would have involved more than 5,000 pilots – between passenger and cargo – and would have lasted from tomorrow until Friday.

“We are pleased that a result was reached at the negotiating table and that further disruption for customers, employees and companies could be avoided,” said Marcel Groels, VC’s chairman of industrial relations.

“Today important first steps have been taken towards long-term cooperation.”

Commenting on the news, an airline spokesperson said: “We are pleased that we were able to reach a solution in constructive talks with the Vereinigung Cockpit.”

Lufthansa’s pilots joined security workers and ground staff and walked out on 1 September over salaries, forcing the carrier to axe 800 flights departing on Friday 2, City A.M. reported.

They have been asking for a 5.5 per cent pay rise as well as automatic inflation compensation, as inflation rates are currently at 8.8 per cent.