Lufthansa to offset fuel prices following bigger than expected quarterly loss
Lufthansa said it will offset higher fuel prices in the second quarter of 2022 after it delivered a bigger than expected loss in the first one.
Despite narrowing its adjusted loss before interest and taxes from €1.05bn to €591m, the airline’s losses were still higher than the company-provided analyst consensus of €558m.
The carrier said that prices will be offset as “the pandemic subsides [and] families, friends and business partners” restart travelling.
“I don’t see any problem with price increases affecting demand. Over the last six months, we have already pushed through a couple of price hikes,” chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen told journalists.
“We live in a world where we see incredible inflation and price increases.”
For the three months ended 31 March, Lufthansa’s revenues doubled compared with 2021 levels, going up to €5.36bn.