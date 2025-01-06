Lucky Saint founder: Don’t let ‘Dry January’ dull Britain’s pub culture

Lucky Saint uses hundreds of thousands of free pints to encourage those participating in Dry January to visit their local pubs

It is no secret that pub culture has long-been deeply ingrained into the social structure of Britain.

That said, you’d be forgiven for assuming your latest Dry January drinking hiatus might result in a hiatus from socialising at your favourite local pub.

Alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint, however, has launched a new nationwide campaign to defy this narrative.

Throughout the month of January, it is using hundreds of thousands of free pints to encourage those who are kick-starting a healthier year ahead to continue to visit their local pubs.

“With the turn of a New Year come the resolutions,” Luke Boase, founder of Lucky Saint, said.

“We’re here for the juice cleanse, the training schedule, for Dry January, but not at the expense of socialising.”

The campaign, titled ‘Thou Shalt Go To The Pub,’ sees Lucky Saint giving away 100,000 free pints across 500 UK pubs throughout the month of January.

It is backed by a number of leading pub groups, including Greene King, Fuller’s, and Mitchell and Butlers.

Dry January: Will pub culture survive?

It comes during a time when the pub scene also looks to leave behind a turbulent year of trade, with the latest figures revealing a total of 412 pubs across England and Wales had shut their doors in 2024 for good.

It is the sharpest fall in pub numbers since 2021 when the sector was hit hard by pandemic restrictions and surging energy prices, and the latest concerns surround the Autumn Budget’s tax hikes only continue to grow.

These include conversations surrounding the cost pressures imposed by a hike in employers’ National Insurance Contributions (NICs), minimum wage allowance, Business Property Relief (BPR) and business rates.

Will the rise of no and low popularity across pubs and venues help the sector prevail?

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: ”With pubs serving up more no and low beer than ever before… January needn’t be a time of isolation.

“Pubs play a critical role in bringing people together under one roof and, with so many available no and low beers, people can still head to their local and socialise, all while choosing moderation if they wish.”