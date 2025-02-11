Dear Gen Z, put down the mini golf clubs and get to the pub

Pubs are depending on you, Gen Z

Recent data highlights a decline in the traditional pub but a rise in ‘experience’-led socialising, whether that is indoor mini golf, darts or electric shuffleboard (yes, I too had to look up what that was), fuelled by either low or no-alcohol refreshments. Gen Z understandably don’t have the cash to splash around and these days they need more persuasion to leave the house, hence the rise in activity-based nights out. Over a third (37 per cent) of young drinkers identified the priority of ‘self-love’ over nights out, while there has been a 43 per cent increase in consumers enjoying virtual reality gaming lounges and hybrid physical-digital venues.

I’m struggling to be convinced of this argument. Could it be that activities create a ‘talking point’ for a generation that struggles to socialise in a way my 40-something friends enjoyed? I genuinely worry that this generation is having a lot less fun than the last. My twenties were an absolute blast and mini golf or darts were the last thing on our minds when my friends got together. We had too much chat to get through in between the cocktails. It’s also our duty to help the local pub survive and thrive – they are proven to reduce isolation and loneliness yet constantly hammered by the Treasury from all sides. When 70 per cent of a bottle of gin is taken in tax, you wonder how they make any profit at all.

Whilst I love a game of mini golf as much as the next person and I’m sure that activities make for more interesting insta pictures, let me tell you something – there is no better self-love than investing proper time with great friends down your local.

Celebrating the art of disagreeing

Guest and winners at The Political Podcast Awards 2025, St John’s, Smith Square, Westminster, London – January 29th 2025.

The event, sponsored by Google, saw stars of the political podcast world gather in Westminster. The event was presented by Gyles Brandreth.

Wow, what a night! The Political Podcast Awards in Westminster were a huge hit, and I’m still elated after so many of the biggest names in the media and SW1 joined the celebrations. I started these awards to shine a light on the power of long-form political conversations, the art of disagreeing well and to get more people listening to podcasts. Let’s face it, that’s where so many get their political news and analysis these days. If you want to stay informed, tuning into podcasts is essential, and the Political Podcast Awards are a new must-attend in the Westminster calendar.

A moment of reflection

You could hear a pin drop. I recently sat in silence with 250 leaders from 50 household-name brands as Mala Tribich MBE shared her testimony of surviving forced labour, the murder of her family and two Nazi concentration camps.

Mala’s story is a harrowing and timely reminder of how hate unchecked can grow, spread and lead to unspeakable crimes. But amidst the darkness, a chink of light. Together we encouraged a combined 2m colleagues to access the live stream or recording to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. I want to pay tribute to Bourne Leisure CEO Paul Flaum for leading so many of us to take a step back and share in the responsibility to never be indifferent to hate.

Trumped up

Another day, another Trump announcement, sending the UK in a spin as we anticipate what might come next. This is clearly his strategy, with a blitz of announcements leaving no time to dissect the last one before the next hits. How long this can last and whether inflation will curtail his ambition will be interesting to see. I’d bet on Trump declaring he needs two terms to finish what he started and the campaign to overturn the two-term rule. Watch this space!

Foreign aid is not the enemy

Trump’s cut to USAID should worry us all. When I was in charge of comms at No 10, I had to regularly explain to people why foreign aid is in our country’s best interests. Alongside the obvious moral and humanitarian reasons, there are clear national security issues. When the West vacates the field, rogue states turn up, and they don’t pay for aid for free. Whether its precious minerals or labour interests, they will be sure to rub their hands in glee.

Katie Perrior is the chair and founder of Inhouse Communications and a former director of communications to the PM at No 10 Downing Street