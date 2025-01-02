Someone is throwing a ‘death to Dry January’ party with a coffin and hearse

Dry January doesn’t exactly have the best reputation – the idea of not drinking for an entire month is a miserable thought for many Brits, especially after the indulgences of Christmas.

But one alcohol-free drinks brand is hoping to change all that. Mash Gang is throwing a ‘death to Dry January’ party on Saturday 18 January. The brand has long been campaigning to refresh the image of sobriety. Their slogan is ‘Death to Boring’ and their intention is to end “boring pre-conceptions” about alcohol-free drinking.

“Death to boring Dry January where everyone is just miserable,” they say.

Dry January: abstaining from drinking is getting more popular every year

The beer brand is throwing a funeral for Dry January complete with a coffin and hearse, and everyone’s invited to the wake, which will have a beige buffet “ramped up to be less boring” as well as live entertainment and “eulogies from the brand founders.”

There’ll be complementary alcohol-free beer for all attendees to show that abstaining from drinking “doesn’t have to be boring. Death to boring Dry January for evermore.”

The event will be held in Brighton and the brand are expected to confirm the venue in the coming days.

215,000 people internationally participated in Dry January 2024, a 22% increase from 2023 and a 60% increase from 2022, according to the Alcohol Change charity that run the event. But a significant amount more people than that participate without downloading the official app.

There is a burgeoning market for alcohol free drinks, and many celebrities have become the face of sobriety. Spencer Matthews from Made in Chelsea, who spoke to City AM this January, is one familiar face with his own alcohol free drinks brand.

Younger generations in particular are more likely to engage with the initiative, but in general, sales of alcoholic drinks are falling worldwide.

