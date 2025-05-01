Losses widen at Gary Neville’s university UA92

Gary Neville is the driving force behind UA92. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Losses have widened at University Academy 92 (UA92), the higher education institution set up by Gary Neville and other members of the Class of ’92.

UA92, which has bases in Trafford as well as the city centre, has reported a deficit before tax of £2.2m for the year to 31 July 2024, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The total comes after the university posted a pre-tax deficit of £1.5m for its prior 12 months.

UA92 was founded with the backing of the University of Lancaster and has partnered with more than 80 businesses including KPMG, McCann, Manchester United, Microsoft, Cisco and TalkTalk.

Other Class of 92 backers of the business school include Phill Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs while Gary Neville is the driving force behind the organisation.

The new accounts for UA92 also show its income increased from £9.3m to £11.7m in the year.

While income from tuition fees and education contracts grow from £7.8m to £10.1m, staff costs also rose from £4.7m to £6.9m.

In February the CEO of UA92, Sara Prowse, said Manchester has become a more attractive destination for business students than London.

Prowse pointed to the city’s recent growth as well as the relatively lower costs of living and of doing business and added that Manchester is “the new, more vibrant London”.

On its latest results, a spokesman said: “UA92 operates in a sector which is facing huge pressures in a tough financial climate and we are not immune from these pressures.

“Indeed, OfS, the independent regulator of higher education in England, said that it expected 40 per cent of universities to be in financial deficit this year.

“At UA92 we have been growing as an institution and investing significantly in our buildings, systems and, ultimately, our students.

“This investment will mean we can continue to grow and to offer exceptional teaching to prepare our students for successful professional lives.

“Students numbers are growing year-on-year and, if our predicted growth continues, we are confident that UA92 will be on a stronger footing in 2026.

“The majority of this investment spend is complete and UA92 is focussed on growing and providing the best results for our students.”

The ups and downs of Gary Neville’s empire

The results for UA92 come after Gary Neville joined the board of Swiss watchmaker Norqain as it prepares to launch in the UK.

At the start of 2025, City AM reported how growth in the US helped fuel a surge in both sales and profit at Miroma, the owner of Gary Neville’s The Overlap series.

The marketing agency, which also owns a majority stake in Gary Neville’s production company, Buzz 16, reported a revenue of £275.6m for the 12 months to 30 June 2024.

It also saw its pre-tax profit jump from £1.3m to £6.5m in the 12 months.

In January it was also revealed that The Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre, which is co-owned by Neville and Giggs, slumped further into the red after the closure of Tom Kerridge’s restaurant.

The hotel posted falling sales despite the publicity it received after Madonna booked the entire property out while she was performing in the city.

Hotel Football, which the pair also co-own, is also still in the red despite achieving a record year during its latest financial period.

But despite the continuing losses at his two hotels, Gary Neville has seen success with his St Michael’s development in Manchester city centre.