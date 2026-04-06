Will this year’s university cohort be able to get a job?

At a time when many university students are revising for their final exams, data from the Office for National Statistics highlights a sharp slowdown in entry-level hiring, leaving this year’s cohort facing growing uncertainty about what awaits them after graduation, says Rod Flavell

With just three months to go before exams and the transition into working life, many students are realising the roles they have been working towards are changing faster than their degrees can keep up.

AI is now embedded across almost every business to automate routine tasks such as administrative work and research, which, for many graduates, were the responsibilities they once relied on to get a foot in the door. Combined with the reality that fewer organisations are hiring, concerns about securing a role are at an all-time high.

In fact, one in ten graduates has already altered their career plans in response to the surge in AI adoption, highlighting just how deeply these changes are already influencing early-career decisions.

Graduates are being hit the hardest by the hiring slump

The entry-level job market has shrunk just as competition has surged and economic uncertainty has jumped. UK vacancies have fallen to 721,000, down 76,000 from the year before and youth unemployment has climbed to 16.2 per cent, the highest in over a decade.

A turbulent economy, a volatile geopolitical situation and increased AI adoption have led to businesses slowing down hiring. And when they do hire, they’re turning to candidates that can hit the ground running from day one.

Without the immediate knowledge and experience employers demand, many graduates are locked out before they’ve even had a chance to showcase their potential.

Businesses need skills that education doesn’t always teach

The gap between education and the skills that businesses need is widening, and, in the current economic climate, businesses don’t have the time to train people from scratch.

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Only 13 per cent of graduate schemes offer AI training, despite 88 per cent of organisations relying on on-the-job training rather than structured education programmes. A clear indication that traditional education pathways are no longer aligned with the demands of the modern workplace.

Closing this gap will take combined efforts from the government, organisations and education providers. Universities need to embed digital and AI skills into the curriculum and work more closely with the industry to ensure graduates are prepared for today’s roles.

The government can play an important role in creating incentives for organisations to take on and train early career talent. These incentives can also encourage businesses to take on greater responsibility for building long-term talent pipelines through structured programmes focused on upskilling and development.

In the case of AI, it’s a case of training graduates to become AI-fluent, freeing up time from the traditional admin tasks and equipping them to focus straight on high-value work that drives results. That way, they can help businesses faster.

A short-term hiring slump could turn into a long-term crisis

If the current trend continues, rising job uncertainty and a generation of graduates struggling to find work could make 2026 the year of the graduate abyss.

What might feel like a short-term hiring problem is quickly turning into a long-term crisis. For the future of the UK’s workforce, the choices made in the next year will determine whether a generation rises or falls completely behind.

Rod Flavell is CEO of FDM Group