L’Oréal Paris’ biggest-ever beauty-wellness event comes to London

Models walk for L’Oreal fashion show (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

L’Oréal Paris is set to transform the heart of London with its largest-ever beauty event, The Worth It Experience, ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

From Thursday, 19 September to Monday,23 September, Piccadilly Lights will host a celebration of beauty, empowerment, and self-worth, culminating in the live-streamed Le Défilé – Walk Your Worth runway show.

On Monday, 23 September the Piccadilly Lights will beam the catwalk show live from Paris, with L’Oréal Paris brand ambassadors including Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, and UK ambassador Simone Ashley walking the runway.

In the days leading up to the show, visitors to the iconic London landmark can immerse themselves in a world of beauty and fashion.

The Worth It Experience will feature skin, hair, and makeup touch-ups, alongside expert-led ticketed talks and masterclasses.

Beauty and wellness enthusiasts can learn from the likes of Val Garland and Rochelle Humes while enjoying complimentary coffee in a Parisian-style café.

Tickets for the event, priced at £10, will go towards StandUp Against Street Harassment.

Adding another layer of digital excitement, on Wednesday, 18 September, the Piccadilly Lights will host a 12-hour TikTok Shop livestream – the first-ever full-day event of its kind on the famous landmark.

Event schedule highlights: