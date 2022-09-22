Lord Rothermere to become new chief of Daily Mail publisher following privatisation push

Paul Zwillenberg has announced that he will be stepping down as CEO of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), with the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder Lord Rothermere taking over the day-to-day runnings of the firm.

Zwillenberg has run the group since 2016, and Jonathan Harmsworth, the fourth Viscount Rothermere, will become the new chief executive.

DMGT exited the London market at the start of this year, following a successful £2.4bn privatisation push by the Rothermere family.

The Rothermere investment vehicle, who already controlled all of the ordinary shares in the company, agreed to de-list DMGT in November 2021 after the sale of the group’s insurance business, as well as a listing of the online car seller Cazoo, which it partly owned.

Commenting on the board reshuffle, Lord Rothermere said: “DMGT has been transformed under Paul’s leadership, setting the business up for an exciting future on our own terms.

The fact he leaves behind a portfolio consisting only of market-leading businesses run by exceptional talent is testament to the integrity, vision and skill he brought to the role.”