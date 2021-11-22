Paul Dacre is appointed Editor-in-Chief of DMG Media but ‘will not be involved in day-to-day editing’

The Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) Lord Rothermere has announced that Paul Dacre is being appointed Editor-in-Chief of DMG Media.

Lord Rothermere said: “I am delighted to appoint Paul Dacre, who has a huge and distinguished history with this company.”



“Although he will not be involved in day-to-day editing, he will be taking an active role advising me and the Editors.”

DMG Media Publisher, Martin Clarke, said: “Nobody has done more to make the Mail titles what they are today than Paul Dacre and I am honoured to be working with him.”

“His journalistic courage and judgement are beyond equal and editors and executives the length of Fleet Street can testify personally to how much they owe to his encouragement and counsel. DMG Media is extremely lucky to be able to draw on such a legendary talent.”

More to follow