OnlyFans profit surpasses records with 2m creators on adult video platform

Only Fans has broken profit records in its 2021 results. Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto / Getty Images

OnlyFans has posted its largest yearly growth to date with the adult video platform saying its creators earned almost $4bn last year.

The London-based tech firm’s pre-tax profits swelled to $433m, full year results for the period ended 30 November 2021 revealed on Thursday.

Pre-tax profits have shot up since 2020, when OnlyFans posted $61m, after the platform experienced a boom of new creators during the Covid pandemic.

Revenue also totalled $932m, an increase of $574m from $358m in 2020.

Creators on the subscriptions-based platform have earned more than $8bn since the app’s launch in 2016, the results stated.

There were some 2.16m creators on the app at the end of the 2021 financial year, an increase of just over one third since 2020.

Some 187m users also pay for content on the platform, with this number having increased a staggering 128 per cent since 2020.

“We are empowering creators to monetise their content and have real control over it. Our unwavering commitment to our creators has powered our success over the last 12 months,” OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan said.

The 36-year-old replaced British founder Tim Stokely last December, signifying a radical switch-up from the man The Sunday Times dubbed as “the king of homemade porn”.

Speaking to CityA.M. earlier this year, Gan described her firm as an “ally” to the upcoming Online Safety Bill and said OnlyFans was “proof that online safety, freedom of expression and being a successful business can coexist.”

The app said it had no update on rumours it was mulling a London listing, when approached by CityA.M. on Thursday