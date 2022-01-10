The Daily Mail owner goes private following Rothermere’s triumphant push

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) has officially delisted and cancelled trading from the London Stock Exchange, following a successful swoop by the Rothermere family.

The shares stopped trading after markets opened this morning and ends its 90 year history on the London market.

The Rothermere investment vehicle, who already controlled all of the ordinary shares in the company, agreed to de-list DMGT in November after the sale of the group’s insurance business, as well as a listing of the online car seller Cazoo, which it partly owned.

During this period, there had been some criticism of the offer, with the suggestion that DMGT had been undervalued considering its ownership of many of the UK’s most-read titles, including the Metro and the i.

As Abi Watson, analyst at Enders Analysis, explained to City A.M., some investors were also reluctant that they could be “losing out” on any upside of online growth in titles like the Daily Mail if the group went private.

So, in a grand push for privatisation, the Rothermeres increased the cash component of their offer to buy out other shareholders to 270p per share, and shifted their bid from £850m to £871m in early December.

The offer included a special dividend of 568p a share, 0.5749 Cazoo shares for each DMGT share and a final dividend of 17.3p.

The DMGT shares collapsed by more than 70 per cent in late December, ahead of delisting, and today marks the end of the road for the publisher.