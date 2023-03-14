Daily Mail publisher DMGT appoints new chief executive weeks after announcing plans to make ‘some reductions’ in staff

Tim Collier-

The Daily Mail’s parent company has announced Tim Collier as its new chief executive.

Collier joined the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) in 2017 as its chief financial officer, being at the centre of its decision to go private in 2012.

He previously worked as CFO of Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business.

Earlier this months DMGT said it would make “some reductions” in staff, the latest in a raft of publishers, including rival Reach, to make cutbacks over the past year.

The main reason for cutbacks has been the decimation of advertising revenues especially post-pandemic.

The DMGT’s executive chair Lord Rothermere made the announced saying Collier would take the helm with “immediate effect”, and the duo have “developed great trust and respect”.

Lord Rothermere said,: “The Board and I are utterly delighted that Tim wants to partner with me on leading DMGT to a greater future.

“When I stepped into the CEO role in September I always intended to find the right partner for me and DMGT. As a Chairman of a family business, finding a CEO to lead your company can be challenging. “

Tim Collier said he was “deeply honoured to be asked by Jonathan and the Board to return to DMGT as its CEO. It is a privilege to work alongside the Chairman and the employees of DMGT once again, and I look forward to embracing this new challenge.”