Daily Mail and MoS publisher proposing ‘some reduction’ in staff amid restructuring

A photo illustration showing a copy of the Daily Mail newspaper. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday has confirmed some roles at the newspapers are set to be cut amid a restructuring.

In an email to staff, Ted Verity, editor of Mail Newspapers, said that parent firm DMGT was proposing “some reduction” in headcount at its print titles.

The two papers will merge a number of operations across the titles as part of the shake-up.

It is the latest in a raft of publishers, including rival Reach, to make cutbacks over the past year.

Verity said: “We need to be nimble, open to new ideas and we need to make sure our newsroom is structured in a way that allows us the greatest possible collaboration across titles and platforms.

“So the next phase of this process will involve bringing the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday much closer together.

“Regrettably, as part of this restructure we are proposing some reduction in headcount on the print titles.

“Some roles will be placed at risk of redundancy, while other staff may see a change in working pattern, job title, line manager, or duties.”

It comes after the group said in September that it would bring the Daily Mail and MailOnline closer together and allow the publications to share stories.

In December 2021, Lord Rothermere secured a deal to take DMGT private.

Press Association – Henry Saker-Clark