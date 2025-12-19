Lord Alan Sugar-backed recruiter enters the red

Scarlett Allen-Horton secured the backing of Lord Alan Sugar in 2020.

A recruitment company founded by a finalist on The Apprentice and backed by Lord Alan Sugar fell into the red during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Harper Fox Partners was set up by Scarlett Allen-Horton who was the runner up in series 15 of hit BBC One show The Apprentice.

Despite being beaten by Carina Lepore, Allen-Horton managed to secure investment for her company from Lord Sugar in 2020.

However, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed that Harper Fox Partners had negative equity of £30,560 as of 30 June, 2025.

The figure compares to positive shareholder funds of £8,588 for the prior 12 months,

The latest total means Harper Fox Partners’ liabilities are greater than its assets resulting in negative equity, a situation where shareholders’ investment is wiped out and the company owes more than it has.

During the year, the firm’s current assets fell from £405,496 to £217,043 while its net current assets went from £248,820 to £162,139.

According to documents filed with Companies House, Lord Alan Sugar took a stake of between 25 per cent and 50 per cent in Harper Fox Partners in January 2020.

Lord Sugar also became a director as well as his business partner, Michael Ray.

In a statement released when the investment was announced, Lord Sugar said: “I was very impressed with Scarlett throughout The Apprentice process, and we stayed in touch afterwards.

“Prior to coming on The Apprentice, Scarlett held a highly successful career within the corporate world of executive recruitment, however, spotted a key gap in the market for a true quality led search firm, operating within the manufacturing and energy sectors, focusing on green technologies with a passion for attracting senior female, diverse and inclusive talent solutions.”

Firm founded by The Apprentice winner closes

The results for Harper Fox Partners come after a business founded by Harpreet Kaur, who won The Apprentice in 2022, was shut down owing to a six-figure sum.

Oh So Yum was placed into voluntary liquidation at the end of October.

Harpreet Kaur secured a £250,000 investment into her dessert company from Lord Alan Sugar when she won the hit BBC One show three years ago.

However, Lord Sugar exited the business in July 2023 while Kaur left in October, 2024.

The businesswoman left her sister, Gurvinder Kaur, in charge of Oh So Yum.