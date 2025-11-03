Harpreet Kaur: Firm founded by winner of The Apprentice collapses

Harpreet Kaur left Oh So Yum in October 2024. Credit - Getty.

A company founded by Harpreet Kaur, who won The Apprentice in 2022, has been shut down owing to a six-figure sum.

Oh So Yum was placed into voluntary liquidation at the end of October, according to filings with Companies House and The Gazette, with Paul Palmer of Marshall Peters appointed to oversee the process.

Harpreet Kaur secured a £250,000 investment into her dessert company from Lord Alan Sugar when she won the hit BBC One show three years ago.

However, Lord Sugar exited the business in July 2023 while Kaur left in October, 2024.

The businesswoman left her sister, Gurvinder Kaur, in charge of Oh So Yum.

According to a filing with Companies House the business, whose registered name was changed to Big Mommas Waffles in September, owed £146,041 to its creditors when it entered liquidation.

When contacted by City AM, Harpreet Kaur said: “I exited the business over a year ago and since then I’ve had no involvement, control, or communication regarding the company’s activities.”

According to its latest set of accounts, for the year to 30 June, 2024, Oh So Yum had shareholder funds of £379,738.

How Harpreet Kaur’s firm went out of business

In a document filed with Companies House, Oh So Yum’s liquidators said: “The company was incorporated in 2015 by sisters Gurvinder and Harpreet Kaur with the objective of supplying cakes and deserts to consumers through both the established retail outlet model in Huddersfield as well as the newly emerging online platform model.

“Initial years of trade were strong, especially from the retail premises prompting the company to open a second outlet in Bradford.

“The Covid-19 lockdowns and consumer behaviour changes led to significant disruption to the business.

“In response the directors pivoted to a greater ruse of the online platforms and expanded the product range to take advantage of this.

“A bounce back loan was also taken to support day to day operations during the disruption and changes.”

The liquidators added: “The new push to delivery platforms such as as Just Eat and Uber Eats saw sustained revenue growth however high platform fees and increased overheads as a result of post-Covid economic conditions impacted profitability and with footfall having not returned to pre-Covid levels the decision was taken to close the Bradford outlet in a bid to reduce costs.

“The company was unable to grow in line with original hopes and as a result Lord Sugar excited the business in July 2023.”

The liquidators added that over time the remaining premises in Huddersfield required repair.

However, after money was spent on the work, the continued poor condition of the roof led to significant flooding and water damage in early 2025 leading to the closure of the premises.

The liquidators said: “Despite attempts to find alternative ways to continue the company’s finances meant that a return to trading activity was not possible.

“The company was clearly insolvent by virtue of the fact that it could not pay its debts as and when they fell due and that its liabilities were greater than its assets.”

The Apprentice winner’s exit statement

In a statement released in October last year, Kaur said: “After an incredible decade, my journey so far in business has been one that has exceeded anything that I could have ever imagined – but now it is time for something new.

“From starting Oh So Yum back in 2015, to being part of BBC’s The Apprentice, securing investment from Lord Sugar, and then buying the business back, it’s been a whirlwind.

“Along the way, we’ve faced ups and downs, celebrated wins and growth, and created something which I believe is truly special.

“With this incredible experience and foundation in place, I have come to the difficult, but exciting, decision that it is time for something new.

“Oh So Yum will continue to run as normal, but without me as part of its next chapter.

“I am so passionate about business and have an entrepreneurial itch that I need to scratch, and I cannot wait.

“Alongside some exciting projects, new ideas and my radio show, I will continue to be an ambassador and advisor to small businesses.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching and mentoring some amazing small businesses and people, and I am excited to be able to open the door and have more space and time to mentor and coach others.

“I’ve learned so much from my experiences, and I’m ready to channel that energy into inspiring and helping others, while continuing to push my own boundaries.

“I’m beyond proud of everything Oh So Yum has achieved—doors have opened that I never thought possible, and I’ve learned so much along the way.

“It’s been more than just business; it’s taught me about resilience, community, and the power of chasing your dreams and goals.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me and been part of this story. It’s been an unforgettable chapter, and I’m beyond proud of what has been achieved.

“Thank you for believing in me, and I can’t wait to see what the future hold.

“As much as I have loved and will miss this business, here’s to new beginnings, bold challenges, and endless possibilities.”