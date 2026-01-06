Loomis Sayles Proudly Celebrates 100 Years of Client Commitment and Investment Excellence

Loomis, Sayles & Company, the investment manager with $425 billion in assets under managementi, proudly marks its centennial year, celebrating a legacy of independent thinking and a relentless commitment to helping clients achieve their goals. Founded in January 1926, Loomis Sayles has grown to serving over 1,000 institutional clients in 28 countries offering differentiated investment solutions across fixed income, equity and alternative markets.

“Reaching a century is rare. Doing so with the continued trust of clients and partners around the world is exceptional and we are honored to celebrate with all of them,” said Kevin Charleston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Loomis Sayles. “As Loomis Sayles celebrates its 100th anniversary, we look ahead with gratitude for the opportunity to continue growing and innovating alongside those we serve.”

A Legacy of Client Commitment and High-Conviction Analysis

Throughout its history, Loomis Sayles has remained steadfast in its mission: to deliver outstanding investment results for clients through independent, high-conviction analysis. The firm’s founders believed enduring success requires humility, rigorous research, an exhaustive fundamental value assessment of businesses and issuers, and a disciplined process for allocating capital to only the worthiest investments.

This heritage continues to shape Loomis Sayles’ evolution. One of the company’s greatest strengths lies in the analytical skill and intuition of its investors across 14 distinct alpha engines, supported by ongoing investment in infrastructure, people, and processes to deliver meaningful, long-term results. As the firm enters its second century, it remains committed to listening, adapting, and creating innovative strategies that help clients realize their investment objectives.

The centennial is not just a celebration of the past, but a recommitment to clients, colleagues, and the firm’s tradition of going above and beyond. Visit the Loomis Sayles Centennial Hub to explore the firm’s history and vision for the future through an interactive timeline, multimedia stories, a special video and more.

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm’s performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $425.4 billion* in assets (as of 30 September 2025).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles & Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($52.0 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

