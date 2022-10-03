Londoners face disruption as rail strike halts Overground on Wednesday

Thousands of Londoners will face disruption on Wednesday as rail strikes halt all services on the Overground.

Following a 24-hour strike on Saturday, train drivers at London Overground and 14 other operators will walk out in a long-standing dispute over salaries.

Disruption will affect services on: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Drivers at East Midlands Railway will also join the walkout.

Despite not being directly affected by the strike, London Underground services could also be disrupted on Saturday, as more than 40,000 rail workers working at Network Rail and 15 others walk out for the second time in a week.

On Saturday the industrial action – which saw RMT, Aslef, TSSA and Unite workers walking out together for the first time – brought the country to a standstill.