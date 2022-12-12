Microsoft becomes shareholder in the London Stock Exchange Group

Microsoft has snapped up a stake in the London Stock Exchange Group, as part of a deal to integrate more technology into the world of trading.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has told investors it will spend £100m over the next three years on a decade-long deal for analytics, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure from Microsoft.

As part of the deal, Microsoft will make an equity investment through buying shares in the group, the pair announced today.

The group flagged to investors this morning that the deal would cost between £250m and £300m until 2025, including around £100m in capital expenditure.

LSEG said the deal would weigh on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation over the next few years.

However, David Schwimmer, CEO of LSEG, caveated the dip in earnings, telling investors the deal would create “attractive revenue growth opportunities” for both companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Microsoft as a shareholder. We believe our partnership with Microsoft will transform the way our customers discover, analyse, and trade securities around the world, and create substantial value over time,” he added. “We look forward to delivering on that potential.”