Microsoft cuts more staff as Big Tech slowdown continues

Microsoft continued to cull its workforce this week as the software giant feels the sting of stagnating growth, with sources telling the Business Insider that 1,000 people lost their jobs in a fresh wave of cuts.

Impacted teams within the software giant included the Xbox division, the Strategic Missions team, and the office of the Chief Tech Officer.

It is understood that slowing revenue was the main driver of cuts amid weaker sales across Windows licences for PC.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”

“We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

In July, the tech behemoth said it planned to sack one per cent of its 200,000-strong workforce and would be slowing down the hiring process. It is not clear whether the recent layoffs were part of this figure.

However, Microsoft is not alone in this strategy. Both Facebook parent firm Meta and Google have reportedly made plans to slow headcount growth.

While Google’s parent firm Alphabet said this was driven by the hiring spree seen in 2021, Meta’s slowdown appeared to be more closely linked to the global economic slowdown, which has been particularly brutal to advertising budgets.