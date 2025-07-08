London Sports Festival Unveils New Pop-Up Padel Court at Hay’s Galleria in Partnership with London Bridge City

London, 7 July 2025 — Central London Alliance’s London Sports Festival is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new pop-up padel court in the heart of the city at the iconic Hay’s Galleria, in collaboration with London Bridge City. This exciting activation celebrates London’s dynamic role as a global hub of innovation, community engagement, and sporting activity.

As part of this summer’s London Sports Festival, the pop-up padel court brings one of the world’s fastest-growing sports right to the doorstep of Londoners and visitors alike. Open throughout the summer, the court will host a series of free community sessions and pay to play access together with exhibition matches designed to inspire people of all ages and abilities to discover the thrill of padel.

The London Sports Festival is dedicated to showcasing the power of sport to unite communities and boost wellbeing, whilst developing an inspiring and vibrant destination for all by bringing world-class sporting experiences into the heart of the city.

London Bridge City, one of the capital’s most vibrant riverside destinations, shares the Central London Alliance vision of transforming iconic public spaces into dynamic settings that foster connection, creativity, wellbeing and cultural discovery. London Bridge City continues to provide unique occupier and visitor experiences. Hay’s Galleria, with its historic architecture and bustling atmosphere, provides a spectacular backdrop for this innovative sporting initiative.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC, producers of London Sports Festival stated: “We are delighted to partner with London Bridge City to bring the world’s fastest growing sport, padel, to one of London’s most iconic locations. It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience a fabulous, dynamic sporting activity in a stunning central London setting.

Central London Alliance continues to activate spaces to stimulate footfall, trade and local engagement whilst raising urban attractiveness through sport and other activities.

Sport has the power to unite, overcome barriers and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. We hope our activities and events will be a place where workers, visitors and residents can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships throughout this summer.”

A London Bridge City Spokesperson commented:

“At London Bridge City we’re passionate about turning our spaces into platforms for culture, wellbeing, and community connection. Right now, this is truer than ever as we’re in the midst of our annual Summer by the River event, a vibrant festival filled with music, entertainment, food and sports. Bringing padel to Hay’s Galleria through the London Sports Festival is a bold extension of that vision. It showcases how we continue to lead with inclusive and innovative experiences that energise our iconic riverside location. We’re proud to be part of a movement that reimagines how people engage with sport and place, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to play, watch, and connect this summer.”

This new pop-up padel court underlines London’s status as a global leader in pioneering ideas and experiences. By introducing cutting-edge sports activations into landmark settings, London continues to set the standard for how cities can integrate health, entertainment, and innovation to enrich daily life.

The pop-up padel court will be open daily from 14th July, 6am – 10pm, with bookings live from today, and equipment provided on-site.

For more information and bookings, visit www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-hays-galleria

Full Festival Programme:

22 – 23 May, Guildhall Yard, Launch Event

26 May – 26 Oct, Tower Hill Terrace, Padel

26 May – 28 Sept, Tower Suites Walkway, Padel Table Tennis, part of Sports Fest in Aldgate

26 May – 28 Sept, St James’s Park (Palmer Street), Pickleball

23 Jun – 11 Jul, Toynbee Hall Terrace, Bucketball, part of Sports Fest in Aldgate

4 Jul – 28 Sept, Mansion House, Padel Table Tennis, part of Sports Fest in Cheapside

14 Jul – 12 Sept, Hay’s Galleria, Padel

21 Jul – 3 Aug, Paternoster Square, Table Tennis, part of Sports Fest in Cheapside

4 Aug – 19 Sept, Padel, St Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, part of Sports Fest in Cheapside

7 – 8 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Football

11 – 15 Aug, Guildhall Yard, Basketball

London Sports Festival is brought to you by: Central London Alliance CIC

The Central London Alliance, a Community Interest Company, was formed to support a sustainable, economic recovery of London’s business, hospitality, cultural, tourism, and retail sectors and to help both employers and workers to survive through coronavirus and beyond. Politically independent and supported by organisations of varying sizes and sectors, the Central London Alliance CIC works towards a strong economic recovery of central London, ensuring its continued viability as a leading global city. www.centrallondonalliance.com