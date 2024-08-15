London running playlists revealed including Kate Bush and David Guetta

Londoners’ running playlists have been revealed

It feels a little on-the-nose, but apparently Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill is one of the most popular songs on running playlists for Londoners.

While many lose themselves in the beats of anonymous dance music to keep energy levels high, many Londoners have been combining their summer runs with their favourite artists.

According to Casinos Sweeps, these are the most popular songs Brits run to. Do you see yourself in this list or are you totally contradictory to it?

1) Running Up That Hill Kate Bush

2) I’m Good (Blue) David Guetta, Bebe Rexha

3) Blinding Lights The Weeknd

4) Prada Cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe

5) Flowers Miley Cyrus

6) Cruel Summer Taylor Swift

7) The Motto Tiësto, Ava Max

Joint 7). Till I Collapse Eminem, Nate Dogg

Joint 7.) Head & Heart Joel Corry, MNEK

8) The Business Tiësto

9) Timber Pitbull, Kesha

10) Belly Dancer Imanbek, BYOR

The casino company used the Spotify Playlist Miner tool to find the most common songs in ‘jogging’ and ‘running’ playlists.

