Step back in time to London of the past with Heritage Open Days this September

An experience at the Museum of Transport as part of Heritage Open Days (Photo: Paul Harris)

You can experience London as it used to be this September, as Heritage Open Days offer a wealth of experiences that take us back to the past.

Running from 6 – 15 September, thousands of volunteers help run the free-to-attend activities across the capital and around the country.

This year, the UK’s largest festival of history and culture celebrates its 30th anniversary with free behind-the-scenes tours at important landmarks, open days at farm houses, and guided tours of Tudor establishments and hidden spaces usually closed to the public.

Destinations in London involved this year include the College of Optometrists, the Pilsudski Institute of London, Nunhead Cemetery, The Golden Hinde boat, the Union Chapel and late nights at museums including the Petrie Museum of Egyptian & Sudanese Archaeology.

Events are split into nature, meet the experts, and family friendly categories, and there are plenty of ways to get involved if you’d like to help run an event.

Website material reads: “Every year for 10 days in September [Heritage Open Days] brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history. Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s offers the public a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Find out more about what’s available near you and across the capital at the Heritage Open Days website.

