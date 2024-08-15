Piccadilly Circus is about to look totally different with huge new artwork to rival Eros

The new Yinka Ilori piece will appear from 20 August (Photo: Yinka Ilori Studios)

Piccadilly Circus is about to get totally transformed with an imposing new piece of art near the Eros statue.

The bright yellow piece by the artist British-Nigerian Yinka Ilori will be installed later this month near the Shaftesbury Fountain. The collaboration with capital art project Art of London is called Good Things Come To Those Who Wait and features yellow and orange blocks curving in interesting ways, and covered with affirmations to cheer up people who explore the piece.

If you’re feeling inspired when you view the piece, sheets for colouring in, drawing your interpretation of the sculptures or any of the surrounding area will be handed out to passers-by.

On top of the pieces are two Pegasus statues in a nod to the Greek mythological tale of Eros, the area’s most famous statue, erected in Piccadilly Circus in 1893 by the Duke of Westminster. (The public complained about the nakedness at the time!)

This project earmarks the first time in 132 years that this area has been decorated with public artwork. Press material reads: “This extraordinary installation is infused with Yinka’s signature bold and joyful style, inviting everyone—whether you’re out for an after-work meal, enjoying a summer date night, or taking a solo stroll—to experience and enjoy a moment of reflection and inspiration.”

Illori’s bold public works have already been installed in Greenwich and near Tottenham Court Road recently.

You can view Good Things Come To Those Who Wait from 20 – 25 August.

