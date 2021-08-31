London property: The gothic castle on sale in Belsize Park for £17.5m

Complete with a swimming pool, champagne lounge and wine tasting room- this historic home is truly fit for a king.

Hunter’s Lodge is a Grade-II listed Georgian Mansion located off Belsize Lane in Belsize Park, built in 1812 in a Gothic-revival style. The building has turrets and battlements, making it perfect for anyone with dreams of wearing the unofficial crown and sceptre of NW3.

The fairy-tale house features white-stucco facades with details including arched windows, oriel bay windows, ornate castellated pediment and a garden façade with three round towers.

The property, for sale via joint sole agents Aston Chase and Savills, has been renovated but retains period features.

Hunter’s Lodge is for sale for £17,500,000 (freehold).

Stuff of fairy-tales: The North London castle includes turrets and battlements

Hunter’s Lodge offers substantial accommodation over four floors and mezzanines arranged over basement, garden floor, ground and first floor levels.

The 7,594 sqft house has six bedrooms, seven reception rooms, study, cinema room, swimming pool, gym and spa. The extensive grounds also house a guest cottage and parking.









Featuring a wine bar, basement swimming pool and gym, this house is a rare find in London

The property boasts a rich history spanning several centuries. Hunter’s Lodge was built on the site of an earlier property that was once part of the estate of Belsize House, a late-15th-century manor and lodge house that Henry VIII gifted to the dean of Westminster following the dissolution in 1542.

Over the centuries this historic Belsize Park estate has played to host to Spencer Perceval, who later became British Prime Minister, and William Tate – a relative of the Tate & Lyle dynasty – who demolished the property and commissioned the building of Hunter’s Lodge on the site. The lodge was featured in Country Life in 1943.

“Reminiscent in style of Royal Lodge in Windsor, the Belsize Village property represents excellent value for money on a price per square foot basis compared to values just further south in locations such as Primrose Hill and St John’s Wood.”, said Mark Pollack, CoFounding Director at Aston Chase.