Live in a fairytale castle and get change from £1m

Have you ever fancied living in what looks like a cross between a castle and a Tetris fever-dream? Well now you can, for just shy of £1m.

High Morland Lodge in Knutsford, Cheshire was originally built as a gatehouse in 1905 and was designed by Richard Harding-Watt. It features a striking, extravagant design, with individual sandstone bricks picked out from the white stucco facade. It has a range of architectural features, with mini ramparts and strange, off-balance towers giving it the feel of a fairytale castle.

The property has been “brought back to life” since its current owner purchased it 44 years ago.

The Grade II-listed home is set across five floors and extends up into the tower where you’ll find a roof terrace with stunning views. The main accommodation is arranged over three floors, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Reclaimed glass entry doors lead throughthe hallway to a bespoke fitted kitchen with Danish log burner. There is also a dining area and conservatory overlooking the courtyard garden, a sitting room with French doors, an open fireplace and a Juliet balcony.

A gravel driveway leads to the front door and provides parking for three cars. There is an immaculate courtyard garden leading from the conservatory and winding down to the lower ground floor.

“If you’ve always dreamed of living like royalty then you’ll definitely want to have a look around,” says Rightmove’s director of property data Tim Bannister. “With warmer weather on the way and many of us likely to continue working from home this year, the roof terrace is the perfect place to fire up the laptop and get to work as you take in some really incredible views.”

The mini castle is now on the market for £925,000.