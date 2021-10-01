A house in St John's Wood with a garden to die for

‘Our England is a garden that is full of stately views, / Of borders, beds and shrubberies and lawns and avenues’ – so begins Rudyard Kipling’s 1911 poem, The Glory of the Garden. Over a century later, England’s towns and cities are not quite so green, and houses with decent-sized gardens are harder to come by. But there are a few gems to be found.

Tucked away in the heart of leafy St John’s Wood, North-West London, sits an elegant house on the end of prestigious Hamilton Terrace.

On the market for £10.5m with Sotheby’s International Realty, the house’s imposing architecture opens into a large family home, with six bedrooms arranged over four spacious floors.

Character features abound, and there is ample space to host guests. For car lovers the property comes with the additional perks of private parking and an integrated garage. But what’s really special about the property is its garden. Green space is a prized possession in the city, and the property comes with an exquisitely landscaped, 139ft south-westerly rear garden.

The privacy granted by its walls and shrubs makes for a haven among the bustle, and its lawn, which is well-established and maintained to an emerald green, also boasts a statue specially-commissioned for the garden by renowned German artist Marlele Neudecker, called ‘2.5 million light years’.

St John’s Wood is a calm neighbourhood with a rich history of music – Maida Vale and Abbey Road studios are within spitting distance – and a strong connection to sport – Lord’s Cricket Ground is just down the road – as well as gleaning the benefits of being in close proximity to the equally pleasant areas of Primrose Hill, Belsize Park, and Hampstead. It’s also close to some great schools, including the American School of London. Situated at just 450 metres from St John’s Wood tube (Jubilee Line), the house makes for an ideal commute time.

If it’s greenery you want, not to mention “stately views”, then St John’s Wood – built on the site of the erstwhile Forest of Middlesex – is the area for you. The property offers a classic London charm, its garden a slice of nature so rarely found in the city.