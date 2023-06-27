London Overground ties up two year extension with train operator Arriva

London Overground

London Overground will be operated by Arriva for another two years, as its seven-and-a-half year contract was extended this morning.

The train operator has run the capital’s transport network since 2016, with it now set to continue until May 2026.

It was not made clear how much the extension is worth.

This comes as the UK’s entire rail network, including overground and underground systems, have been blighted by strikes as the cost of living crisis continues. A number of strike dates were called in July – but no industrial has been called by Arriva Rail London employee as yet.

There has also been criticism from unions about declining numbers of staff members at train stations. Arriva is not included in this.

Paul Hutchings, managing director at Arriva Rail London, said: “Approaching the end of the original contract gave us a chance to reflect on our colleagues’ industry-leading achievements over the past six and a half years, from the launch of the Night Overground in 2017 to opening Barking Riverside station in 2022.

“I have no doubt that the team will continue to excel during the extension and build even further upon the legacy we have already created for the London Overground.”

The deal was welcomed by Rory O’Neill, TfL’s general manager for for London Overground, who praised their “collaboration”.

“There has been a great deal of change, not only at London Overground but in the rail industry, since the pandemic but ARL, supported by TfL, has risen to the challenge as we adapt to changing customer travelling habits. We continue to welcome growing numbers of customers back and with the help of ARL will build on that success.”

The TSSA and RMT unions have been approached for comment.