London markets slide as Unilever soars to top of FTSE 100

London markets slid this morning driven lower by housebuilders taking a tumble.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dropped 0.35 per cent to 7,468.01 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, lost 0.78 per cent to fall to 22,088.71 points.

Housebuilders drove the City lower during opening exchanges, with Barratt Developments notching the worst losses on the FTSE 100, plummeting 4.24 per cent.

Persimmon, Berkeley Group and Taylor Wimpey all fell more than 2.40 per cent collectively.

Falls among housebuilders has been triggered by analysts becoming less bullish on the sector, igniting a sharp sell off in London this morning.

Consumer goods giant Unilever shot to the top of the FTSE 100’s top risers’ column after news emerged over the weekend that Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund Trian Partners had acquired a stake in the firm.

Peltz’s move has fuelled speculation that Unilever is set for a shak up to unlock value in the ailing Marmite manufacturer.

On the FTSE 250, short haul airlines were among the worst performers. Wizz Air dipped 3.51 per cent and easyJet had 2.82 per cent shaved off its share price.

The pound lost ground on the dollar, weakening 0.15 per cent to buy $1.3535.