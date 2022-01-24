Looming US Fed rate hike spree sends chill through global markets

Investors took flight from stocks in preparation of the Fed sending the strongest signal yet that it will rapidly rein in ultra-stimulative monetary policy at its meeting of rate setters on Wednesday (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A looming rate hike spree from the US Federal Reserve sent a chill through global markets today.

Investors took flight from stocks in preparation of the Fed sending the strongest signal yet that it will rapidly rein in ultra-stimulative monetary policy at its meeting of rate setters on Wednesday.

Predictions that the global economy is leaning into a period of naturally lower growth despite the pandemic moving toward its end are spooking investors.

“The current deceleration in growth is more about the natural ebbing of the cycle than the latest variant of Covid,” Michael Wilson, chief investment officer at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley, warned in a note.

London’s premier FTSE 100 index plummeted 1.36 per cent by early afternoon, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 tumbled more than 2.30 per cent in one of the worst day’s since the start of the pandemic in the City.

The sea of red bled into the Continent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 2.30 per cent, while Germany’s Dax 30 and France’s Cac 40 were both down 2.03 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

The Fed is widely anticipated to tell markets to get ready for a cycle of at least four rate hikes this year, beginning in March, at its meeting this week.

In preparation, investors are rapidly pivoting their positions to reduce risk exposure by dumping stocks.

Tighter monetary policy often hits stock markets hard as it makes fixed income assets, such as bonds, more attractive and weighs on equity valuations.

Higher rates also reduce the scope of economic growth, but tamp down on inflation.

US futures traded down, indicating Wall Street is also set to plummet at the open.

