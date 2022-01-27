London markets mixed as banks soar on looming rate hikes

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged up 0.06 per cent to 7,474.23 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, dipped 0.78 per cent to 21,702.23 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London markets were a mixed bag during the open today despite banks surging on the prospect of the global economy lurching into a period of higher interest rates.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged up 0.06 per cent to 7,474.23 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, dipped 0.78 per cent to 21,702.23 points.

Read more US Federal Reserve tells markets to buckle up for end of stimulus

Britain’s biggest high street lenders were the best performers in the City after the US Federal Reserve said yesterday it is likely to hike interest rates at its next meeting in March.

The Fed’s hawkish tilt strengthened expectations among investors that the Bank of England will lift interest rates at its meeting next Thursday.

Standard Chartered was the best performer on the FTSE 100, climbing 4.08 per cent.

HSBC, NatWest and Barclays all lined the top of the biggest risers column, all adding more than 1.5 per cent.

Banks benefit from a higher interest rate environment as it extends their net interest margin, a key source of income.

Yields have also moved higher as investors scramble to fixed income assets in preparation for a rate lift off.

Read more Former BoE deputy governor warns of rapid rate hikes to quash inflation

Meanwhile, on the FTSE 250, cult boot maker Dr. Martens was by far the biggest loser, tumbling over 13 per cent, after it told markets in a trading update sales have slid.

The pound lost ground on the greenback, weakening 0.25 per cent to buy $1.3426.