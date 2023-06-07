London Irish owner hits out at rugby as club file for administration

London Irish have filed for administration having been kicked out of English rugby on Tuesday.(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The club were unable to show proof of funds to operate next season – either by a new American consortium or by current owner Mick Crossan – and were therefore expelled from “any league” next season.

Crossan said in a statement: “Collectively, owners of clubs are working very hard to transform their models, but the lack of real support, at times, is none-existent.

“And it speaks volumes that Ralph Rimmer and Chris Pilling have been appointed by the Government as independent advisors to work on the future of rugby union in the UK.

“The professional game in this country needs to be radically transformed. And the current leadership must urgently review its practices from top to bottom if it has a desire to see professional rugby continue in England.

“Administration has always been the last resort, and something we hoped we could avoid.

“And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.”

The club also face a winding up order from HM Revenue and Customs and there have been reports of club individuals being lead along by the alleged interested consortium and the current owner.

It marks another dire chapter in Premiership Rugby’s recent history with Irish becoming the third club to go under this season after Worcester Warriors and Wasps.

It is understood that Premiership Rugby will unveil the first batch of governance changes this season as the league – alongside the Championship – looks to radically reform itself to survive going forward.