London Irish hoping Challenge Cup run can keep confidence flowing

London Irish host Brive on Sunday looking to make it two from two in Europe. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

In recent years the Challenge Cup has been more of a burden than an opportunity for Premiership clubs. This season, however, the removal of relegation allows teams like London Irish to commit more fully to a chance of European silverware – even if they might play it down.

“Honestly, I don’t think relegation has anything to do with the way we are playing or the way we want to play,” said Corniel van Zyl, assistant coach at London Irish.

“I don’t think it’s relevant for me personally. It does supposedly take a little bit of pressure off but we take it week by week. It shouldn’t really change.”

Last week Irish won at Pau 17-33. French teams are notoriously difficult to beat at home and this weekend Irish face another in Brive, who had a bye in round one.

Although former European champions, Brive are 12th in the French Top14. With relegation a danger, they could focus on domestic matters.

“They’ve had the first weekend off but I still think we can expect a good contest and a different challenge to what we have had in the Premiership or Premiership Cup,” van Zyl said. “If you make your plan and you follow it, you probably get the reward.”

Irish are unbeaten in their last six – winning five and amassing just shy of 200 points to boost a reputation for expansive rugby.

“We want to create belief in the squad, and make them [the players] feel they can do whatever it takes,” van Zyl said. “We are just trying to be us, do what we do best. If that is scoring a try, then that’s a bonus.

“Confidence is good when winning becomes a habit, but that can be taken away from you very quickly so you take it when it’s there. You also take that focus and ruthlessness to go for the next one and see what the challenge is.”

Brentford-based Irish club already look in good shape to qualify for the knock-out phase. The rejigged Challenge Cup sees three teams from each pool progress to the round of 16, plus the best fourth placed side and the Champions Cup outfits ranked ninth, 10th and 11th.

Also in Pool C are Saracens, the pre-tournament favourites who lost last week against Edinburgh and have forfeited their match with Pau this weekend after an outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp.

This means the three-time Champions Cup winners will be on zero wins from two matches, a huge advantage for the other sides in their pool.

Another factor to consider is that the new format means teams don’t play all pool rivals home and away. Instead, they play two teams at home and two away.

A win on Sunday at home to Brive, then, could put Irish on as many as 10 points, and on the brink of progressing in the competition with two games to spare.