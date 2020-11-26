London heading for tier 2 restrictions post-lockdown

The capital will be placed in tier 2 restrictions when England’s national lockdown comes to an end next Wednesday.

Last night the BBC reported London is likely to enter tier 2 along with most parts of England. Only a handful of areas will be placed in tier 1, and a significant number will be placed in tier 3, with the toughest restrictions.

Under tier 2 rules Londoners will be able to frequent pubs – so long as they order a “substantial meal” – and restaurants.

The news will come as a relief to many London businesses. Earlier this week restaurant owners told City A.M. that placing the capital in tier 3 would be the “nail in the coffin”.

The latest tier system will be reviewed on 16 December. Later today the government will officially confirm which areas are in which tiers.

England has been in a national lockdown since early November following a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Eighteen out of London’s 32 boroughs saw the number of new infections decline in the week to 19 November, according to the latest official figures.