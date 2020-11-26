Covid-19: London in tier 2 restrictions, so what are the new rules to follow?

London will be placed into tier 2 of the regionalised covid-19 restrictions when the current lockdown ends.

The covid-19 restrictions have been strengthened since before the lockdown, so what are the new rules now that London’s in tier 2.

Meeting up with friends and family

With London in tier 2 up to six people can meet up outdoors. However, different households cannot mix indoors (unless you have formed a support bubble), hence the rise in sales of outdoor heaters. Overnight stays with people outside your household or bubble, therefore, are still not allowed.

Eats and drinking at pubs and restaurants

To follow tier 2 rules, pubs and restaurants must only serve alcohol if part of a “substantial meal”. As with before lockdown, it’ll be table service only, but there has been a change to cloing time: instead of the 10pm curfew, it will be 10pm for last orders and everybody out by 11pm. As with lockdown, takeaway will still be available.

Nightclubs, cinemas and bowling alleys remain closed.

The rule of six applies for dining (and drinking) outside, there is no household mixing allowed indoors.

Where to shop

Non-essential retail, so the bulk of the high street, malls and retail parks, will reopen after lockdown ends of 2 December. This is regardless of tier restrictions, so Londoners can do their Christmas shopping in person (mask and social distincing measures do apply).

Where to work

Boris Johnson this week said under all tier retriction levels “people who can work from home, should continue to do so”. However it’s expected that as Londoners get out and socialise and shop more under the tier 2 restrictions, many more will travel into the office as well.

Leaving London

Leaving your tier area is only restricted in tier 3. London being placed in tier 2 means capital city dwellers are free to travel out of the city and the country, but hould avoid travelling to a tier 3 area. It means Londoners can begin to travel out of the area ahead of Christmas, reducing the risk of commuter bottlenecks spreading the infection. It also means we may be some of the first to use Grant Shapps’ new airport testing scheme for holiday makers and business travellers returning from abroad. London hotels and accommodation can welcome a wider range of guests under tier 2 restrictions.

Gyms, barbers and beauty salons

As with non-essential retail, the Prime Minister earlier this week said Brits will still be able to head to the gym, book a haircut and get their nails done, no matter which tier restrictions their region must abide by. You must wear a face mask to your appointment, unless already exempt.