Breaking: London to enter Tier 2 next Wednesday

London will return to Tier 2 when England’s national lockdown lifts next Wednesday, the government has announced.

Liverpool will join the capital in the middle tier on 2 December, while Manchester, Lancashire, Blackpool, Kent and Birmingham will enter Tier 3.

Tier 2 will mean up to six people can meet outdoors, though a ban on household mixing will remain in place indoors.

The government published the changes through a postcode checker website which crashed just a few minutes after going live.

Health secretary Matt Hancock is due to formally announce the changes this morning, with Boris Johnson confirming them to the public this afternoon.

Hancock said: “I know for those of you faced with Tier 3 restrictions this will be a particularly difficult time but I want to reassure you that we’ll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding.”

The second national lockdown will be lifted on 2 December in place of a revised system of restrictions that will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country.

Collective worship and outdoor sports will also be able to resume across all three tiers.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in Tier 1 and Tier 2, but must remain as takeaway-only services in Tier 3.

The 10pm curfew for pubs and bars will be replaced with a 10pm bell for last orders, with venues allowed to stay open until 11pm.

For the first time since the country’s first lockdown in March, sports fans will be allowed back into outdoor stadiums in areas with the lowest cases of coronavirus.

Tier 3 will see a ban on household mixing both indoors and outdoors, with the rule of six in outdoor spaces such as parks and sports courts.

Tier allocations are based on five criteria, including case numbers across all age groups; cases in those aged over 60; the rate of rise or fall in infections; the percentage of those tested who have the virus; and current and projected pressures on the NHS locally.

Unlike the previous system, there will be no negotiation with local leaders over the classification, with financial support allocated on a uniform per-capita basis.

Regional tier positions will be reviewed every 14 days, with the restrictions likely to be in place until March. The first review for the current tier allocations will take place by Wednesday 16 December.

Announcing the new system in a virtual address to the Commons on Monday, Johnson cautioned that “the incidence of the disease is still widespread in many areas, so we’re not going to replace national measures with a free for all status quo”.

“I’m sorry to say we expect that more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before,” Johnson told MPs.

“But by using these tougher tiers, and by using rapid turnaround tests on an ever greater scale to drive R below 1 and keep it at that, it should be possible for areas to move down the tiering scale to lower levels of restrictions,” he added.