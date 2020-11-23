Boris Johnson announces lockdown will lift on 2 December

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the introduction of a “tougher” three-tier system when England leaves its national lockdown next Wednesday.

In a virtual address to the Commons, Johnson said the second national lockdown will be lifted on 2 December in place of a revised system of restrictions that will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country.

“Next Wednesday, people will be able to leave their home for any purpose to meet others in public spaces subject to the rule of six collective,” the PM announced.

Collective worship and outdoor sports will also be able to resume across all three tiers.

For the first time since the country’s first lockdown in March, sports fans will be allowed back into outdoor stadiums in areas with the lowest cases of coronavirus.

However, Johnson cautioned that “the incidence of the disease is still widespread in many areas, so we’re not going to replace national measures with a free for all status quo”.

Setting out England’s updated tiered system, Johnson said in Tier 1 people should work from home, in Tier 2 alcohol may only be served as part of substantial meal and in Tier 3 indoor entertainment and hotels will close.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in Tier 1 and Tier 2, but must remain as takeaway-only services in Tier 3.

The 10pm curfew for pubs and bars will end will be replaced with a 10pm bell for last orders, with venues allowed to stay open until 11pm.

“I’m sorry to say we expect that more regions will fall, at least temporarily, into higher levels than before,” Johnson told MPs.

“But by using these tougher tiers, and by using rapid turnaround tests on an ever greater scale to drive R below 1 and keep it at that, it should be possible for areas to move down the tiering scale to lower levels of restrictions,” he added.

Regions will find out the allocation of tiers on Thursday, after ministers have been showed fresh data from the government’s top scientific advisers.

The Prime Minister praised the prospect of a vaccine, bumped by successful trial results from Astrazeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, but cautioned that it will be “still a hard winter”.

“For the first time since this wretched virus took hold we can see a route out of the pandemic,” he said. “But we are not there yet”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow