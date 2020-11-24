Pub-goers have been waiting to hear when their local will reopen since the second coronavirus lockdown was imposed earlier this month, and they might not have much longer to wait.

Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the current England-wide lockdown will end on 2 December, to be replaced by a new tier system with stricter rules than the previous restrictions.

Whether pubs will be able to reopen will depend on which tier their local area is placed in, and all venues will be subject to some restrictions.

It is not clear yet which tier London will be placed in when the government makes its announcement on Thursday.

Here are the rules customers will have to follow when pubs reopen in England after the coronavirus lockdown

Tier 1 – Curfew and rule of six

Pubs and bars in Tier 1 areas, where the coronavirus risk is “medium”, will be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place.

The curfew has been extended to 11pm, although last orders will be called at 10pm, giving punters an extra hour to finish up drinks and meals.

Venues that serve alcohol will also have to provide table service.

Groups of six will be allowed to sit together inside or outside, with different households permitted to mix as long as social distancing and other measures such as hand washing are followed.

Tier 2 – Pubs must serve meals with drinks

Hospitality firms that find themselves in Tier 2 on Thursday will face much tougher restrictions than the previous second tier.

As well as the rule of six, table service and the 11pm curfew, customers from different households will not be allowed to socialise together indoors under the “high alert” restrictions.

Customers will also only be able to consume alcoholic drinks when purchased with a “substantial meal” – although what constitutes “substantial” has not been confirmed.

Pubs that do not serve food will close.

Tier 3 – Pubs close

Pubs in Tier 3 – or “very high alert” – areas will remain closed, and will only be able to offer delivery and collection services as many have been doing throughout lockdown.