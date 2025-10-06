London Film Festival 2025: Londoners should just turn up, say organisers

Organisers for this year’s London Film Festival 2025 are urging Londoners to just show up and see what’s available on the day.

Many of the most popular films at the London Film Festival sell out immediately, so it can feel as if the festival is hard to attend, especially for the bigger screenings – but the reality is that people cancel their tickets on the day or don’t show up so seats become available.

Hundreds of films are being shown at this year’s festival, at venues including Picturehouse Central in Piccadilly Circus, and along the Southbank at the Royal Festival Hall, BfI Southbank and Imax. The BfI Southbank physical ticket office at Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XT is open throughout the festival, as are individual box offices at the respective venues.

Same-day and standby ticket availability will also be updated daily on the LFF website.

This year’s Opening Gala is Daniel Craig’s Wake Up Dead Man, a new edition to the Knives Out franchise, and the Closing Gala is Hundred Nights of Hero, in which Charli xcx makes her acting debut.

Is This Thing On? directed by Bradley Cooper is loosely based on the rise of the British comedian John Bishop, Moss and Freud chronicles the working relationship between Kate Moss and Lucien Freud, and Memory of Princess Mumbi is a feature entirely generated by AI. For a full list of other highlights, read City AM’s guide to the buzziest movies being screened this year.

Plenty of lesser-known films have availability to book now, and the LFF website is searchable via the films with tickets still available if you’d like to make plans ahead of time. To read the full London Film Festival 2025 programme head to whatson.bfi.org.uk.

