London crowned best city brand in the world

London has been crowned the best city brand in the world, according to a new international league table.

London topped the leader board of Brand Finance’s new City Index, which was based on a survey of 15,000 people in 20 countries.

With a score of 84.6 out of 100, London recorded a stronger brand perception than any other city in the study.

New York came in 2nd place, Paris in 3rd, Sydney in 5th and Tokyo in 7th.

“London’s exceptional performance in the index can be attributed to its global familiarity. Coming first on this particular measure, London has a huge advantage over its peers, leading to its success in the ranking overall as the world’s best city,” David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, said.

“Knowing a city allows the public to form positive perceptions about it – to recognise its reputation and to consider it as the preferred place to live, work, study, retire, visit or invest,” Haigh said.

“High familiarity means a deeper understanding of its qualities and a broader reach of its appeal, allowing the city to draw significant economic benefits from inbound migration, investment, and tourism,” Haigh added.

Manchester, Liverpool, and Edinburgh also feature in the top 100 cities, ranked 21st, 34th, and 40th respectively.