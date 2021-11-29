London life expectancy: Knightsbridge and Belgravia crowned top spots

London’s Knightsbridge and Belgravia have been crowned as the top spots in the capital for the longest life expectancy for men, with the average length of life being 92 years.

The two central districts host some of London’s most prime real estate, with the wealth that makes a home in these areas a reality lending itself to the longer life expectancy.

Detling in Kent has the highest life expectancy in the UK, according to Public Health England’s (PHE) latest data – which prompted buyer searches for homes in the area to surge more than 250 per cent, research from Rightmove found.

The searches boomed in both September and October for the Kent location, which has an average life expectancy of 95, with Brits keen to take advantage of the fresh data in their next property purchases.

Though the average asking price for a home in Detling is around £553,496 – around the same average price for a London home – some £200,000 more than the national average.

“It’s always really interesting to see that what’s happening in the wider world can inspire people to jump onto Rightmove and imagine a life in that area,” Rightmove property expert Tim Bannister said.

“In this case, the long life expectancy of Detling residents has captured the imagination, and sent monthly and yearly searches for the area soaring.”